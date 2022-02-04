हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

BREAKING: Delhi relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows schools and gyms to reopen- Check guidelines here

"In Delhi, institutions of higher education to open subject to SoPs & strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. Schools to open in a phased manner. Schools for classes 9th-12th to reopen from Feb 7. Teachers who aren't vaccinated will not be permitted," sources said.

BREAKING: Delhi relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows schools and gyms to reopen- Check guidelines here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid a steady decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday (February 4, 2022) eased more curbs and allowed the reopening of gyms, schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the city. 

"In Delhi, institutions of higher education to open subject to SoPs & strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. Schools to open in a phased manner. Schools for classes 9th-12th to reopen from Feb 7. Teachers who aren't vaccinated will not be permitted," sources said.

After a meeting today, DDMA reduced the duration of night curfew by an hour; it's now from 11 pm to 5 am. Earlier, night curfew started from 10 pm.

Here are new Covid-19 guidelines: 

- All colleges and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen from Monday in a phased manner. 

- Schools would only function in offline mode for students of classes 9 to 12. For others, online classes would continue. 

- The order added that vaccination of teachers has been made mandatory and those who are not vaccinated, will not be allowed on campus.

- DDMA also eased the timings of night curfew by an hour.

- ​​Offices are permitted to function with 100 per cent attendance. 

- Gyms and spas in the national capital are now allied to open with certain restrictions. 

- Single drivers in cars to be exempted from mask mandate, said DDMA. 

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 2,668 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,38,647 and the death toll climbed to 25,932, the latest health bulletin stated.

