BREAKING: Delhi schools closed from tomorrow till further orders amid rise in air pollution

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday (December 2, 2021) said that all schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city.

All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

