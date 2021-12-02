हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Government

BREAKING: Delhi schools closed from tomorrow till further orders amid rise in air pollution

"All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city," said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. 

(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday (December 2, 2021) said that all schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city. 

