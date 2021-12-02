BREAKING: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for opening schools amid rise in air pollution

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Thursday (December 2, 2021) pulled up the Delhi government for opening the schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city. The apex court questioned Delhi government’s decision to reopen schools.

SC asked when the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school.

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for opening the schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city. SC asks Delhi government when the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school pic.twitter.com/wl4Y7mhSqV — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the `very poor` category today, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday morning was recorded at 312.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

SAFAR has issued an advisory to avoid outdoor physical activity and prolonged exertion in view of the poor air quality.

Some residents of Delhi complained of respiratory problems and said that no improvement has been witnessed in the air quality.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV