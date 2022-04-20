हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virudhunagar

Breaking: Explosion in fireworks manufacturing factory in Virudhunagar, 1 dead

"1 died in the incident. Rescue operations underway," said the Virudhunagar District Collector.

Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: An explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (April 20) claiming the life of one person while the rescue operation is underway.

"1 died in the incident. Rescue operations underway," said the Virudhunagar District Collector. 

Further details are awaited.

 

