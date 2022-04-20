Breaking: Explosion in fireworks manufacturing factory in Virudhunagar, 1 dead

New Delhi: An explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (April 20) claiming the life of one person while the rescue operation is underway.
"1 died in the incident. Rescue operations underway," said the Virudhunagar District Collector.
Further details are awaited.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.