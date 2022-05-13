हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fire

Fire breaks out in building near Mundka metro station in Delhi, 24 fire tenders at spot

Around 24 fire tenders have been rushed near Delhi's Mundka metro station where a blaze broke out today. 

Fire breaks out in building near Mundka metro station in Delhi, 24 fire tenders at spot

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday (May 13). As many as 24 fire tenders have been pressed into service, ANI reported. The fire department officials received information about the blaze at 4.40 pm, PTI reported. According to the fire department officials, the blaze broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station. So far, no casualties have been reported and rescue operations are on. 

The Mundka metro station falls on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro. 

More details awaited in the incident. 

