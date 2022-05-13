New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday (May 13). As many as 24 fire tenders have been pressed into service, ANI reported. The fire department officials received information about the blaze at 4.40 pm, PTI reported. According to the fire department officials, the blaze broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station. So far, no casualties have been reported and rescue operations are on.

The Mundka metro station falls on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in a building near pillar no 544, Mundka metro station. 24 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XOnnhFRpEj — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

More details awaited in the incident.