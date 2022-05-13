हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vaishno Devi

Bus from Vaishno Devi to Katra catches fire, 4 dead, several Injured

The bus caught fire under suspicious circumstances.

Bus from Vaishno Devi to Katra catches fire, 4 dead, several Injured
File Photo

New Delhi:  A bus going to Jammu in Namai area of ​​Katra caught under suspicious circumstances. 4 people died and 22 injured due to the fire.

According to the officials, the bus, on its way to Jammu from Katra, caught fire near Nomai, about 3 kilometers from Katra, reported PTI.

Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine. The injured have been hospitalized, they said.

Confirming the deaths, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the initial probe does not point to the use of any explosive, reported PTI. A forensic team is looking into the cause of fire.

(Further details are awaited) 

 

