BREAKING: I-T raids on Kannauj's Pushparaj Jain, maker of Samajwadi perfume

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Friday (December 31) conducted raids at the Kannauj residence of businessman Pushparaj Jain, the maker of Samajwadi perfume that was launched by Akhilesh Yadav recently. Jain is accused of tax evasion and book fraud.

After Kanpur-based perfume trader, Piyush Jain was arrested, he was mistaken by some as Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain aka Pampi Jain, who prepared the Samajwadi Attar (perfume) ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Till now, many people believed him to be the Kanpur trader, accused of tax evasion. However, the accused is not SP MLC Pushpraj Jain. Coincidentally, the SP MLC also dwells in Kannauj, near Piyush Jain's residence and the distance between their houses is a mere 500 meters.

The Income Tax and GST Intelligence team found Rs 177 crore cash from a house in Kanpur on December 23. It was later found that this house belongs to Piyush Jain, a perfume trader from Kannauj.

Talking to Zee News, Pushpraj Jain had earlier denied any link with Piyush Jain. He said his name was dragged into the mud because of the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party has alleged foul play by the ruling BJP government in raids on Pushparaj Jain's residence.

Tax raids/searches going in UP, Samajwadi party claims that raids are being conducted on its party MLC Pushpraj Jain ‘Pammi’. More details are awaited from relevant authorities pic.twitter.com/FVJii0XY76 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2021

Later in the day, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav will address the media on the P Jain vs P Jain issue.

