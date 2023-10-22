India Sends 6.5 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Palestine Amid Israel-Hamas War

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, India has sent 6.5 tonnes of Humanitarian aid to Palestine for the people of Gaza. It may be noted that civilians in Gaza are facing a humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing war. This was informed by the Ministry of External Affairs of India. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that an Indian Air Force C-17 flight departed with the relief material for the El-Arish airport in Egypt.

"India sends Humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine. An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt. The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items," said the MEA spokesperson.

The material includes essential life-saving medicines,… pic.twitter.com/28XI6992Ph — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 22, 2023

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on October 19. During the telephone conversation, PM Modi had conveyed deep condolences over the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. "Highlighting traditionally close and historic ties between India and this region, Prime Minister expressed deep concern at terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. He reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," said the PMO in a statement.

The PMO said that President Mahmoud Abbas also shared his assessment of the situation with PM Modi and thanked him for India’s support. During the call, PM Modi had conveyed to President Abbas that India would continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

Soon after the October 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas militant group, PM Modi has extended India's support to Israel in its fight against terrorism. While India extended its support to Israel, it also maintained that New Delhi believes in its long-standing support for the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine through dialogue.