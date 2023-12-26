BREAKING: Lalan Singh Steps Down As Janata Dal-United President, Sends Resignation To Nitish Kumar, Say Sources

NEW DELHI: In a surprising turn of events, Lalan Singh, the president of Janata Dal-United (JDU), has tendered his resignation from his position, sources said on Tuesday. As per sources, Lalan Singh, a key figure in JDU's leadership, has forwarded his resignation to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This decision comes amid speculations and political discussions about the party's future course of action.

Resignation Unaccepted Yet

As of now, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not accepted Lalan Singh's resignation. The political circles are abuzz with discussions about the possible reasons behind this unexpected move. The development is set to be officially addressed on December 29th during a crucial meeting in Delhi.

Speculations Surrounding the Resignation

While the exact motives behind Lalan Singh's resignation remain unclear, political observers are actively speculating about its potential implications on the party's internal dynamics. This unexpected move has added an element of uncertainty to the political landscape, leaving many to ponder the possible ramifications.

December 29th Meeting To Seal Fate

All eyes are now on the meeting scheduled for December 29th in Delhi, where the fate of Lalan Singh's resignation is expected to be determined. The party leadership is likely to provide insights into the reasons behind this development and outline the future course of action for the Janata Dal (United).

This sudden turn of events within the JDU has not only triggered discussions within the party but also caught the attention of political analysts, making it a significant development in the current political scenario.