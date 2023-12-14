Lalit Jha, Mastermind Behind Parliament Security Breach, Arrested By Delhi Police

In yet another breakthrough in the Parliament security breach case, one of the key accused Lalit Mohan Jha has been arrested by Delhi Police tonight. According to reports, Lalit Mohan Jha came to the police station on his own and is being interrogated by the Delhi Police. Jha was absconding since yesterday's incident in which four of his colleagues were arrested by the Delhi Police. The investigation into the security breach in the parliament is being conducted by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

So far, five accused have been arrested in this case and one is still on the run. The Special Cell is interrogating the arrested accused and connecting the dots of the case. It has emerged in the investigation that a total of 6 individuals were involved in the conspiracy, each taking different responsibilities to spread terror. A case has been registered against the accused under multiple relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Parliament Security breach incident, police said on Thursday.

Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the attack on our Temple of Democracy, had been in close association with TMC's Tapas Roy for a long time... Isn't this proof enough for investigation into the connivance of the leader? @AITCofficial @TapasRoyAITC @abhishekaitc #shameontmc pic.twitter.com/1PIVnnbGx9 — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) December 14, 2023

Of the five accused arrested so far, Sagar Sharma ignited a smoke cracker in the parliament and spread terror as part of the plan. The second accused jumped into the assembly from the visitor's gallery with the intention of spreading terror. The third accused, Amol Shinde, brought a smoke cracker and ignited it outside the parliament, leading to the spread of terror. The fourth accused is identified as Neelam, who was involved in creating chaos and sloganeering outside the parliament. The fifth accused Lalit Jha is accused of coordinating and hatching the conspiracy and shooting a video of the accused individuals outside the parliament. The sixth accused is Vikki from Gurugram. On December 10, all five accused individuals stayed at Vikki's house in Gurugram.