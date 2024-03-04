BREAKING: Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Case: Two Shooters Involved In INLD Leader's Killing Nabbed From Goa
The two shooters have been identified as Saurav and Ashish.
NEW DELHI: In a major development, two shooters have been nabbed from Goa in a joint operation by Jhajjar Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, and Haryana STF in the Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee murder case. The two shooters have been identified as Saurav and Ashish.
Jhajjar police stated that a search operation is still underway to catch two more shooters.
