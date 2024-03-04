trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727167
NAFE SINGH RATHEE MURDER CASE

BREAKING: Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Case: Two Shooters Involved In INLD Leader's Killing Nabbed From Goa

The two shooters have been identified as Saurav and Ashish.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 07:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: In a major development, two shooters have been nabbed from Goa in a joint operation by Jhajjar Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, and Haryana STF in the Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee murder case. The two shooters have been identified as Saurav and Ashish.

 

 

Jhajjar police stated that a search operation is still underway to catch two more shooters. 

 

