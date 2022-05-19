हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navjot Singh Sidhu

BREAKING: Navjot Singh Sidhu sentenced to 1 year imprisonment in 3-decade-old road rage case

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu allegedly beat Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death.

BREAKING: Navjot Singh Sidhu sentenced to 1 year imprisonment in 3-decade-old road rage case

The Supreme Court on Thursday enhanced the sentence of Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year imprisonment in a 1988 road rage accident case in which one person named Gurnam Singh had died. 

The cricketer-turned-politician was acquitted of homicide charges but found guilty of causing bodily harm to the dead. On September 12, 2018, the Supreme Court decided to hear a plea seeking a review of its May 15, 2018 ruling imposing a Rs 1,000 punishment on Sidhu in the case.

A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul, which had previously issued Sidhu a notice "limited to quantum of sentence," will examine the amount of penalty imposed on him. Sidhu and his companion Rupinder Singh Sandhu were first charged with murder, but the trial court acquitted him in September 1999. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court overturned the decision, finding them guilty of culpable homicide that did not amount to murder and sentenced him to three years in jail.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Navjot Singh Sidhu1988 road rage caseimprisonment
Next
Story

Bhagwant Mann-Amit Shah meet today on Punjab border security, Bhakra Beas board issues

Must Watch

PT32M18S

Gyanvapi Survey Update : Will 70 pages report of Gyanvapi survey reveal the truth?