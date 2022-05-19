The Supreme Court on Thursday enhanced the sentence of Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year imprisonment in a 1988 road rage accident case in which one person named Gurnam Singh had died.

The cricketer-turned-politician was acquitted of homicide charges but found guilty of causing bodily harm to the dead. On September 12, 2018, the Supreme Court decided to hear a plea seeking a review of its May 15, 2018 ruling imposing a Rs 1,000 punishment on Sidhu in the case.

A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul, which had previously issued Sidhu a notice "limited to quantum of sentence," will examine the amount of penalty imposed on him. Sidhu and his companion Rupinder Singh Sandhu were first charged with murder, but the trial court acquitted him in September 1999. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court overturned the decision, finding them guilty of culpable homicide that did not amount to murder and sentenced him to three years in jail.