BREAKING NEWS: ISRO postpones launch of Geo Imaging Satellite GISAT-1 due to technical reasons

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday (March 4, 2020) postponed the launch of Geo Imaging Satellite GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10, which was earlier planned for (Thursday) March 5, due to technical reasons.

ISRO took to Twitter to share the information.

Through a tweet, the ISRO informed that ‘’the launch of GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10, planned for March 05, 2020, has been postponed due to technical reasons. Revised launch date will be informed in due course.’’

The launch of GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10, planned for March 05, 2020, is postponed due to technical reasons. Revised launch date will be informed in due course. — ISRO (@isro) March 4, 2020

ISRO had earlier announced that the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will launch the Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on March 5.

The launch was tentatively scheduled at 5.43 PM(IST) subject to weather conditions.

Weighing about 2275 kg, GISAT-1 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

Operating from geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 will facilitate near real-time observation in India, under cloud-free condition, at frequent intervals.