Breaking News: SpiceJet joins Indigo, Air India to suspend comedian Kunal Kamra for offensive behaviour with senior journalist onboard

New Delhi: After Indigo and Air India, another airline SpiceJet on Wednesday (January 29) decided to suspend stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from using the company's flights till further notice. IndiGo airlines on Tuesday suspended Kamra from flying in its airline for six months after he confronted a senior journalist travelling in the same flight and made a video of it.

In his Twitter handle writing, Kamra posted the video saying "i did this for my hero.......i did this for Rohit." In the video, the senior journalist is seen not reacting to the comedian`s statements and remained glued to his laptop.

Indigo airline issued a statement saying, "In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour."

Further, the airline advised passengers to refrain from indulging in any kind of personal slandering whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri also condemned Kamra's act and asked other airlines to follow Indigo footsteps. Puri said, "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke and create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers safety of air travellers."

"We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned," Puri added.

Notably, Kamra was travelling in an IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow on Tuesday.