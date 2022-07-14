NewsIndia
PARLIAMENT

Breaking: ‘No words banned, issued compilation of words expunged’, says LS speaker Om Birla on row over ‘unparliamentary words'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the Opposition would not have "spread misconception" if they had read the 1100-page dictionary comprising unparliamentary words. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 05:22 PM IST



New Delhi: Amid outrage by the Opposition over a list of ‘unparliamentary words', Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla clarified that no words have been banned and they have only issued a “compilation of the words that have been expunged”. “Earlier a book of such unparliamentary words used to be released... to avoid wastage of papers, we have put it on internet. No words have been banned, we have issued a compilation of the words that have been expunged,” Om Birla was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Responding to the backlash by the Opposition parties, he said, “Have they (Opposition) read this 1100-page dictionary (comprising unparliamentary words), if they had...would not have spread misconception...It's been released in 1954...1986, 1992, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2010...began releasing on a yearly basis since 2010.”

(This is a developing story)

ParliamentLok SabhaOm Birlaunparliamentary wordsLok Sabha Speaker

