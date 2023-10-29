Kerala Blasts: One Killed, Several Injured As Multiple Explosions Rock Prayer Meeting

One person died and several more were injured after multiple blasts rocked a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Ernakulam this morning. Today being Sunday, christen prayers were being held at the convention centre when the explosions occurred. Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27. While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the blasts assuring of proper investigation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the CM and took stock of the situation.

Kalamassery CI Vibin Das reported that the initial explosion occurred at approximately 9 am, followed by multiple blasts over the next hour. It's estimated that more than 2,000 people were attending a prayer meeting when these explosions occurred.

The blast happened a day after Khaled Mashal, the former chief of the Hamas group virtually addressed a pro-Palestine protest amidst the Israeli military offensive in Gaza. According to Zee News report, the area where the blast occurred is home to many Jewish people. While any terror group is yet to claim a responsibility for the attack, a terror angle has not been ruled out so far.

Reacting to the participation of the Hamas leader in the protest on Saturday, Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, posted from his X handle, "Mashal calls participants to: Take the streets and show anger, prepare for jihad (against Israel), support Hamas financially, promote Palestinian narrative on social media, it's time to add #HamasISIS to #India's terror list."