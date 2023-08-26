BREAKING: PM Modi Meets ISRO Cheif S Somanath And Chandrayan-3 Scientists
ISRO Chief greeted the PM at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the ISRO chief S Somanath and other scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. ISRO Chief greeted the PM at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.
PM Modi posted on X: "Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional @isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector," announcing his arrival to the Bengaluru city
PM Modi congratulates S Somanath and the team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan on the Moon on 23rd August.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets ISRO chief S Somanath and other scientists of the ISRO team involved in #Chandrayaan3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru and congratulates them for the successful landing of… pic.twitter.com/D4icGMVAkP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023
