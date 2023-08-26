trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653704
BREAKING: PM Modi Meets ISRO Cheif S Somanath And Chandrayan-3 Scientists

 ISRO Chief greeted the PM at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 08:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: PM Modi Meets ISRO Cheif S Somanath And Chandrayan-3 Scientists Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the ISRO chief S Somanath and other scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. ISRO Chief greeted the PM at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

PM Modi posted on X: "Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional @isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector," announcing his arrival to the Bengaluru city 

PM Modi congratulates S Somanath and the team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan on the Moon on 23rd August.

