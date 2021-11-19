Breaking: Sonia Gandhi reacts on farm laws repeal decision, says ‘truth, justice and non-violence have won’

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has reacted to the Narendra Modi government’s decision of taking the three controversial farm laws back. She called it a win of truth and non-violence.

ANI quoted her saying, “Today, the sacrifices of more than 700 farmer families, whose members laid down their lives in this struggle for justice, have paid off. Today, truth, justice and non-violence have won.”

She further said, “Today, the conspiracy hatched by those in power against farmers and labourers has lost and so has the arrogance of dictatorial rulers. Today, the conspiracy to attack livelihood and agriculture has been defeated. Today, Annadatas have won.”

She added, “In a democracy, any decision should be taken after talks with every stakeholder and deliberations with the Opposition. I hope the Modi Govt has at least learned something for the future.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation, announced that the government is going to repeal the three controversial farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting the move since almost a year in and around Delhi. They camped on all Delhi borders for their demands for months.

She alleged that for the last seven years, the BJP government has been attacking the agriculture sector in different ways--be it discontinuation of bonus given to farmers or the conspiracy to provide fair compensation to farmers for their land through an ordinance.

"Whether it is a refusal to pay the farmers their cost plus 50 per cent profit as promised by the Prime Minister or the huge increase in the cost of diesel and agricultural products, or the attack on them through three black anti-farm laws, they all stand defeated," she said.

Citing figures of the government's NSO, she said the average income of a farmer is Rs 27 per day while the average debt on each is Rs 74,000.

