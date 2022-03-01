Ukraine-Russia war: Indian student killed in Kharkiv shelling, MEA in touch with his family

Kharkiv (Ukraine): In tragic news for the country, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that an Indian student has lost his life in the shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family.

According to reports, the student, Naveen, was 21 years old and hailedk from Karnataka. He had spoken to his family couple of days back and had told them over video call that he has been staying in bunker and is safe. But the youngster went out today (March 1, 2022) morning to buy groceries when he fell prey to the attack.

"Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones," ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter. He further wrote, "With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family."

"The deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern. The safety and security of Indian nationals in that city is of utmost priority to government," said sources. They added, "Therefore, it is imperative that Russia and Ukraine respond to our need for safe passage urgently. In places where the conflict has not endangered movement, we've been able to evacuate our citizens."

"Over 9000 Indian nationals brought out of Ukraine while a considerable number are now in safer areas. We will continue to make utmost efforts to ensure the return our citizens stranded in Ukraine," said sources to ANI.

The Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday had claimed that the centre of the country's second-largest city Kharkiv has been badly hit by renewed Russian shelling. Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said the administration building in the centre of Kharkiv came under heavy Russian shelling along with other residential buildings.

Sinehubov said that Ukrainian troops are fending off Russian attempts to advance on the city of 1.4 million people. Videos posted on Ukrainian social networks and media showed a massive explosion next to the towering Soviet-era administrative building on Kharkiv's central square hitting several cars parked in front of it, shattering windows but leaving the building largely intact.

(With inputs from Jaipal Sharma)

