Breaking: US President Joe Biden opens virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping

The much anticipated virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have begun. Biden is expected to "raise concerns" over Beijing's actions and "insist the communist regime play by the rules of the road"
Biden opened the virtual meeting with Xi, saying goal is to ensure competition does not veer into conflict.
