ROAD ACCIDENT

Vehicle carrying pilgrims collides with truck in Assan's Dharamtul, 3 dead

Vehicle carrying pilgrims collides with a truck on NH-37 at Dharamtul area in Morigaon district, 3 dead, several injured. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 05:00 PM IST|Source: ANI

Morigaon: A heart wrenching icident took place today in Assam as a vehicles collided with a truck. Until now three pilgrims have been reported dead and several are injured after vehicle carrying pilgrims collides with a truck on NH-37 at Dharamtul area in Morigaon district. The pilgrims were returning after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on Makar Sankranti. Injured have been admitted to the hospital, said SHO. 

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

