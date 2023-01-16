Morigaon: A heart wrenching icident took place today in Assam as a vehicles collided with a truck. Until now three pilgrims have been reported dead and several are injured after vehicle carrying pilgrims collides with a truck on NH-37 at Dharamtul area in Morigaon district. The pilgrims were returning after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on Makar Sankranti. Injured have been admitted to the hospital, said SHO.

Assam | 3 dead & several injured after vehicle carrying pilgrims collides with a truck on NH-37 at Dharamtul area in Morigaon district.



The pilgrims were returning after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on Makar Sankranti. Injured have been admitted to the hospital: SHO pic.twitter.com/ckOcI9aMOE — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)