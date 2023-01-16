Vehicle carrying pilgrims collides with truck in Assan's Dharamtul, 3 dead
Vehicle carrying pilgrims collides with a truck on NH-37 at Dharamtul area in Morigaon district, 3 dead, several injured.
Morigaon: A heart wrenching icident took place today in Assam as a vehicles collided with a truck. Until now three pilgrims have been reported dead and several are injured after vehicle carrying pilgrims collides with a truck on NH-37 at Dharamtul area in Morigaon district. The pilgrims were returning after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on Makar Sankranti. Injured have been admitted to the hospital, said SHO.
The pilgrims were returning after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on Makar Sankranti. Injured have been admitted to the hospital: SHO pic.twitter.com/ckOcI9aMOE — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023
More details awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
