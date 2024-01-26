'Broken Shiva Linga, Hindu Deities...': ASI Report Reveals Objects Found Under Gyanvapi Mosque Complex

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has submitted its survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, which states that a lot of terracotta, stone and glass objects related to Hindu deities were found from the premises. The report also claims that a large Hindu temple existed before the construction of the existing structure. The report, which is 839 pages long, says that various types of terracotta objects, including figurines of deities, male and female figures, bricks and tiles, sling balls, etc. were recovered during the investigations. It also says that fragmentary figures of Hanuman and Ganesha were found from debris in the western wall area.

The report also says that different types of stone objects, including sculptures of deities, pestles, inscribed slabs, etc. were found. It mentions sculptures of Shiva linga, Vishnu, Krishna, Hanuman, Ganesha, etc. It also says that two glass objects, a pendant and a broken Shiva linga, were found during the survey.

The report also says that coins belonging to different periods were retrieved from the premises. It says that three coins had legends in Persian and were issued by Shah Alam. It also says that a number of British-India coins were found, including a hoard of 64 coins. It says that the coins belonged to the East India Company, Queen Victoria, Edward VII and George V, and some were difficult to identify due to corrosion. It also says that one copper coin of Madhav Rao Scindia was also found.

The report also reveals that a pre-existing structure appeared to have been destroyed in the 17th century, and part of it was modified and reused. It says that based on scientific studies, it can be said that there existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure.

The ASI report has been given to the concerned parties, including the Islamic Centre of India, which has said that the report needs to be studied first and only then anything can be said. The chairperson of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, said that the Muslim side has to study the entire report first and give their opinion. He said that he hoped that whatever decision will be taken will be taken on the basis of reality. He said that the case is going on in the court and the ASI report will be examined.