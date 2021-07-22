हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP

Brother, sister arrested for duping company of over Rs 1 crore

Anil Kumar Gangwar and his sister Preeti Gangwar, residents of Padri Khalsa in Bhojipura area, ran a fake company in Maharashtra.

Brother, sister arrested for duping company of over Rs 1 crore
Image for representation

Bareilly: Police have arrested a man and his sister from here for allegedly duping a company in Maharashtra of over Rs 1.27 crore on the promise of getting data entry work done for it, an official said on Thursday.

Anil Kumar Gangwar and his sister Preeti Gangwar, residents of Padri Khalsa in Bhojipura area here, ran a fake company in Maharashtra and cheated another firm in that state, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

An FIR was registered against them at Mahaikar police station in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, he said.

Both were arrested from their home in the morning and a number of debit and credit cards were recovered from their possession, the SSP said.

A case was also registered against the duo in Telengana for allegedly duping people, Sajwan said.

The Maharashtra Police has taken both the accused with them.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPAnil Kumar GangwarPreeti Gangwar
Next
Story

‘Dainik Bhaskar group evaded tax, diverted money to personal, business investments’

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Maharashtra: Heavy rains caused floods from Ratnagiri to Bhiwandi, rescue operation underway