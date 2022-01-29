BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found dead in Bengaluru apartment: Karnataka governor meets ex CM

Bengaluru: On Saturday (January 29), a day after former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter was found hanging in the apartment, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot met the BJP veteran. The Governor's office informed that Gehlot offered his condolences on the demise of the granddaughter of Yediyurappa.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called the former Karnataka CM and consoled him over the death of his granddaughter.

Dr Soundarya (30), B.S. Yediyurappa's granddaughter, had reportedly left her nine-month-old baby in the other room of the flat before allegedly committing suicide on Friday, an IANS report stated. Meanwhile, High Ground police lodged a case of unnatural death following the complaint by her husband Dr Neeraj.

According to sources, Dr Soundarya conducted the naming ceremony of her baby three months ago. Police sources say that there are very less chances of family dispute and the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The statements collected so far from domestic help and those in the apartment indicated that the couple lived happily, the same report mentions.

Dr Soundarya worked at the Bowring hospital as an Assistant Professor and she was a practicing doctor. Her husband Dr Neeraj, a radiologist, works at the M.S. Ramaiah hospital.

Neeraj is the son of the elder brother of Zilla Panchayat member Mariswamy. Dr Sathish, one of the doctors who conducted the autopsy, stated that there is a mark on the neck and no other mark had been found in the body. A team of three doctors conducted the post-mortem the report of which has been generated and submitted to the tehsildar, he stated. The body has been handed over to the family after the autopsy.

Soundarya, the daughter of Yediyurappa' daughter Padmavathi, got married to Dr Neeraj in 2018 and the couple studied in the same medical college in the city, sources said.

The incident has come to light at 10.30 am when the domestic help came to wake her up for breakfast. When she didn't open the door of her room, the help informed her husband Dr Neeraj and others.

The apartment staff arrived and saw her body hanging from the balcony and informed the police. Though she was rushed to the hospital immediately, the doctors declared her dead at arrival. The couple stayed in the apartment since two-and-a-half years. Dr Neeraj had left the house at 8 am yesterday (Jan 28) morning.

According to family sources, the final rites will be carried out in the farmhouse of her husband Dr Neeraj. High Ground police are investigating the case.

