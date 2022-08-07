BSEB Matric 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the registration process for Bihar Board Matric 2023 examinations from tomorrow, August 8. The students who want to apply for BSEB Class 10 annual exam 2023 can apply online through the official website -- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to fill secondary (Class 10) application form is August 14.

BSEB 10th Registrations 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of online application - August 08, 2022

Last date to fill BSEB Matric 2023 application form - August 14, 2022

Last date to make online payment of fee - August 14, 2022

ALSO READ: Students demand JEE Mains third attempt

Students who have not yet registered for the BSEB matriculation annual exam can apply from August 8 to 14. In case students have any queries regarding the registration, they can contact the BSEB helpline number -- 06122232074. "BSEB : Special opportunity for filling online registration form of students appearing in Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023," read a tweet from BSEB.

BSEB Matric 2023 Application Form: Here is how to apply

Visit the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the 'Secondary Registration 2022 for Exam 2023’ link.

Read all the given instructions carefully and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Recently, the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya of Jamui district has announced the last date to fill applications for BSEB Class 6 admissions to be August 10, 2022. The application form for admission can be filled out on the BSEB website -- secondary.biharboardonline.com.