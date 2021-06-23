BSF hands over Bangladeshi girl pushed into prostitution to BGB as humanitarian gesture

New Delhi: The Border Security Force on Wednesday (June 23) handed over a Bangladeshi girl, who was pushed into prostitution, to Border Guard Bangladesh as a humanitarian gesture.

On June 22, the BSF forces received inputs that some people were at ​​​Border Out Post area, ​Jeetpur of 99 Battalion BSF were illegally crossing the border. Based on the tip-off, the troops of Border Out Post, Jeetpur was alerted by Company Commander troops accordingly. In the afternoon, the troops noticed some suspicious movement of two-three persons in the jute field when they launched a cordon operation and apprehended two women, including a 17-year-old girl.

The two women, a mother-daughter duo, were apprehended from the jute filed brought to Border Out Post Jeetpur for investigation. During preliminary questioning, Alima (fictitious name of daughter) revealed that she had fled from her home after she got to know that her parents had fixed her marriage against her will. She came in contact with two people from her village, Kalu and Suhag, who promised her a good job at a beauty parlour in India. She ran away from her house to avoid marriage and came to India with Kalu where the latter sold her to an Indian tout named Mohammed Ali for Rs 1.5 lakhs. She was then brought to Panjipara (Uttar Dinajpur) where she was forced into prostitution. She further revealed that a boy - Mithun heard her ordeal who then decided to help her out. He then dialled Alima's mother in Bangladesh and narrated her the entire incident.

Alima's mother said that her daughter went missing on January 16, 2021, after which she registered a FIR at Pallavi Mirpur Police Station, near Dhaka. A few days ago, she received a phone call from a boy named Mithun from India, who told her about Alima's condition. She told the troops that after the phone call, she decided to immediately leave for India and rescue and bring her daughter back home. In this connection, she came to India illegally and went to Panjipada, where she rescued her daughter from the clutches of touts with the help of the village Headman.

She added that on Tuesday when they were illegally crossing the border, they were apprehended by the Border Security Force.

In view of the seriousness of the crime against the victim, BSF handed over the mother-daughter duo to Border Guard Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.



