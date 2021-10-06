हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSNL

BSNL users can get free 4G sim card till December 31, here’s how

All new BSNL users can avail this facility till December 31.

BSNL users can get free 4G sim card till December 31, here’s how

Telecom service provider—Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited—has come up with a new plan that would enable the customers get a new sim card absolutely free. The plan will be active till the last day of the year—December 31.

BSNL keeps coming up with user friendly schemes and its latest scheme is available for those who wish to get the first recharge done for either Rs 100 or more.

The 4G sim card was earlier available for Rs 20, but in this scheme, one can get it without paying any money.

Not only this, the company is also giving free 4G sim card to those who want to port in BSNL from other service providing networks. This offer is valid for the MNP users. You can avail the new sim card from customer care centres and retail outlets.

This scheme was launched in April, but due to its success, BSNL has decided to extend the timing till the end of the year.

BSNL is one of the biggest telecom service providers in the country with a vast network in rural areas. With this scheme, it would be able to benefit a wider population.

