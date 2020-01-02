BSP chief Mayawati attacks Priyanka Gandhi for ignoring deaths of children in Rajasthan's Kota

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday (January 2) lashed out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadrafor failing to pay any attention to the Kota hospital tragedy in Rajasthan, which is ruled by the Congress.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati targeted Priyanka and said: "It is very sad that the Congress General Secretary is keeping mum on the deaths of 100 children in the Kota hospital. It would have been better if like Uttar Pradesh, she would have met the mothers of the children who have died in the hospital, due to the apathy of the government of her party in the state.

3. यदि कांग्रेस की महिला राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राजस्थान के कोटा में जाकर मृतक बच्चों की ‘‘माओं‘‘ से नहीं मिलती हैं तो यहाँ अभी तक किसी भी मामले में यू.पी. पीड़ितों के परिवार से मिलना केवल इनका यह राजनैतिक स्वार्थ व कोरी नाटकबाजी ही मानी जायेगी, जिससे यू.पी. की जनता को सर्तक रहना है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 2, 2020

"If the Congress General Secretary does not go and meet the Kota families who are affected by the tragedy, then her outreach towards victims in Uttar Pradesh would be considered political opportunism, from which the public of Uttar Pradesh is advised to stay alert."

The BSP chief also slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said that the attitude of the Rajasthan government in dealing with the crisis was condemnable. She added that the state government should be held responsible for mismanaging the situation which caused the deaths of 100 children. Mayawati also accused Gehlot government of being irresponsible and unsympathetic to the situation.