BSP chief Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati's mother, Ramrati, dies at 92 in Delhi

(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati's mother Ramrati died in Delhi on Saturday (November 13, 2021). The BSP chief’s mother died from heart failure. 

A release issued by the BSP said that Mayawati left for Delhi soon after getting information about the death of her mother. 

Mayawati’s mother, Ramrati, 92, died at a hospital in the national capital where she was undergoing treatment.

The release also stated that the last rites will be performed in Delhi on Sunday. 

BSP leaders and workers offered condolences on the death of the party president's mother and prayed for peace to the soul.

About a year ago, Mayawati's father Prabhudayal had died at the age of 95, the release added. 

