हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Delhi govt to hold crucial meeting today to discuss rising pollution

The national capital has been recording an Air Quality Index under the "severe" category since Diwali night.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 - 09:30
Comments |
Representational Image

New Delhi: In view of the rising pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government will today (November 9) hold a crucial meeting to take necessary steps to reduce pollution in the city. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the discussion will be held on what steps can be taken to help the people of Delhi breathe better and get relief from increased pollution as soon as possible. 

Delhi, notably, has been recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) under the "severe" category since Diwali night (November 4), which has now improved marginally to "very poor" this morning.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will also chair a meeting with his cabinet and is likely to announce various important decisions. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest news updates.

Live TV

9 November 2021, 09:29 AM

Chennai: Streets in Agraharam and Korattur areas witness waterlogged following incessant rainfall in the city.

9 November 2021, 09:26 AM

COVID:19: 10,126 new cases in India, the lowest one day rise in 266 days. The active caseload now stands at 1,40,638 and is the lowest in 263 days. The country also saw 332 deaths in the last 24 hours.

9 November 2021, 09:18 AM

Delhi: In view of the rising pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government will today (November 9) hold a crucial meeting to take necessary steps to reduce pollution in the city. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the discussion will be held on what steps can be taken to help the people of Delhi breathe better and get relief from increased pollution as soon as possible. 

Must Watch

PT9M45S

DNA: Xi Jinping is becoming more powerful in China, a matter of concern for India