LIVE: Delhi govt to hold crucial meeting today to discuss rising pollution

New Delhi: In view of the rising pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government will today (November 9) hold a crucial meeting to take necessary steps to reduce pollution in the city. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the discussion will be held on what steps can be taken to help the people of Delhi breathe better and get relief from increased pollution as soon as possible.

Delhi, notably, has been recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) under the "severe" category since Diwali night (November 4), which has now improved marginally to "very poor" this morning.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will also chair a meeting with his cabinet and is likely to announce various important decisions.

