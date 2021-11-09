LIVE: Delhi govt to hold crucial meeting today to discuss rising pollution

9 November 2021, 09:29 AM
Chennai: Streets in Agraharam and Korattur areas witness waterlogged following incessant rainfall in the city.
Tamil Nadu | Streets in Chennai's Agraharam, Korattur area waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city
IMD predicts 'moderate to heavy rain' till November 12 in the city pic.twitter.com/vUiABGIrPw
9 November 2021, 09:26 AM
COVID:19: 10,126 new cases in India, the lowest one day rise in 266 days. The active caseload now stands at 1,40,638 and is the lowest in 263 days. The country also saw 332 deaths in the last 24 hours.
9 November 2021, 09:18 AM
Delhi: In view of the rising pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government will today (November 9) hold a crucial meeting to take necessary steps to reduce pollution in the city. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the discussion will be held on what steps can be taken to help the people of Delhi breathe better and get relief from increased pollution as soon as possible.
Smoke and haze continue to cover Delhi sky with overall air quality in 'very poor' category today
Visuals from Akshardham and Ashram
