BSP MP Malook Nagar says SP-BSP alliance is intact, rubbishes reports of split

Lucknow: Just days after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati announced that her party will not contest elections in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, BSP MP Malook Nagar said on Thursday that the alliance is very much intact.

Refuting reports that said Mayawati had broken the 'Mahagathbandhan' with the SP after the Lok Sabha debacle, Naagar claimed that the 'Mahagathbandhan' was still intact as neither Mayawati nor Akhilesh had ended it.

The BSP MP asserted that BSP has only taken the decision to contest Uttar Pradesh bypolls alone. However, the decision on the UP Assembly election 2022 would be soon taken by the party chief.

Nagar's assertion is in contradiction to Mayawati’s assertion that her party will contest all future elections on its own merit alone.

In a series of tweets, the BSP supremo had declared made the announcement while slamming SP on a number of fronts, including anti-Dalit decisions when Akhilesh was the CM between 2012 and 2017.

She had accused SP of having committed atrocities against Dalits which, according to her, hampered the prospects of SP-BSP-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

The two rival parties had joined hands ahead of the Lok Sabha election in a bid to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It won’t amount to much as the BJP cruised to wins in 64 seats in the state.