BSSC paper leak: Police lathi-charge students protesting against Bihar govt - Watch

Bihar Police resorted to the lathi charge against Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants and arrested some of them. The students were demanding cancellation of the clerk grade written exam conducted by BSSC after it got leaked.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A protest by Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants over a paper leak against the state govt turned violent in Patna on Wednesday. Bihar Police resorted to the lathi charge against aspirants and arrested some of them. The students were demanding cancellation of the clerk grade written exam conducted by BSSC after the paper leak.

"They started violence and vandalism and to control it, (lathi-charge) was done. Some have been arrested. FIR will be registered against them, " news agency ANI quoted MS Khan, Special Executive Magistrate, Patna as saying.

