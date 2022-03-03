Buying terracotta diyas on Diwali isn't being 'vocal for local', must think big: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) webinar on 'Make in India for the World', which was also attended by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. "Today world is looking at India as a manufacturing power," PM Modi.

Talking about the importance of being self-reliant, the PM said, "We need to give focus on 'Make in India', need to manufacture sustainable and qualitative products. We have to become self-reliant in the production of semiconductors. 'Make in India' is the demand of the time."

Narendra Modi said that when it comes to buying local products and boosting the sale of items manufactured in India, buying earthen diyas on Diwali isn't enough. "Just buying terracotta diyas on Deepawali is not being 'vocal for local', we need to think big. Domestic manufacturers need to maintain global standards. We need a research-based futuristic approach." He added, "We can promote Make in India in electric vehicles, medical equipment."

PM Shri @narendramodi addresses DPIIT webinar on 'Make in India for the World'. https://t.co/aGdfstJWmU — BJP (@BJP4India) March 3, 2022

The Prime Minister also pointed out that India's manufacturing journey has become smoother after the government lifted several compliances. Laying emphasis on the importance of the initiative of being self reliant, the Prime Minister said, "Our aim is to make India the marketplace for not only ourselves but also for the world based on self-reliance. It will be an effort that will give a boost to manpower and skill development and make us stronger in the times to come." "Make in India brings infinite opportunities," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that work needs to be done towards building India into a "manufacturing powerhouse."Our country has been blessed with manpower and resources that will significantly help in achieving our goals," PM Modi said.

(With ANI inputs)

