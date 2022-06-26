New Delhi: The counting of votes is underway for three Lok Sabha and six assembly seats, while results for one constituency have been announced. The three Lok Sabha seats that underwent bypolls include– Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab’s Sangrur, while assembly by-elections were held in Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha of BJP has won the by-election from Town Bardowali seat.

As per the latest trends, AAP is leading from the Delhi Assembly seat, while the ruling YSR Congress party (YSRCP) candidate is looking at a massive victory in Atmakur Assembly by-election in Andhra Pradesh.

Here's the current trends for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats bypoll results 2022:

Delhi: Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll results 2022

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak is leading ahead by 56.34% vote share, whereas BJP's Rajesh Bhatia has secured 39.86% votes so far, as per Election Commission of India (ECI).

Andhra Pradesh: Atmakuru Assembly bypoll results 2022

Andhra Pradesh`s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is heading towards a massive victory in Atmakur Assembly by-election. Mekapati Vikram Reddy of YSRCP has gained 74.47% votes and is followed by BJP's Bharat Kumar Yadav who has secured 14.1% votes.

Jharkhand: Mandar Assembly bypoll results 2022

As per the current trend, with 37.99% vote share, Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey is marginally ahead of BJP's Gangotri Kujur (34.80%).

Tripura Assembly bypoll results 2022

BJP has won two Assembly seats including Jubarajnagar and Town Bardowali. Congress' Sudip Roy Barman has bagged the Agartala constituency by a margin of 3163 votes over BJP's Ashok Sinha. From the Surma constituency, BJP's Swapna Das Paul is leading.

Punjab: Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll results 2022

As per the latest trends, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann is ahead with a margin of 7052 votes over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurmail Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypoll results 2022

From Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' is leading with a margin of 2409 votes, while SP's Dharmendra Yadav is trailing.

Samajwadi Party and BJP are leading in Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats respectively, counting for which began Sunday morning.

A close contest is being witnessed between the Samajwadi Party and BJP on both the seats.

According to available trends, BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi, who was earlier trailing, is ahead with a margin of 16758 votes, while Samajwadi Party's Mohd. Asim Raja is lagging.

(With agency inputs)