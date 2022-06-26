NewsIndia
BYPOLL RESULTS

Bypoll results 2022: SP candidates leading from Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats, counting underway

Bypoll results 2022:  Counting began at 8 am under heavy security arrangements for byelections to three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituencies. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
  • Counting of votes is underway for bypoll results to 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats.
  • Tripura CM Manik Saha's fate will be sealed.
  • Bypoll results for 3 Lok Sabha seats will be announced today.

Trending Photos

Bypoll results 2022: SP candidates leading from Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats, counting underway
LIVE Blog

Bypoll results 2022: The fate of many bigwigs including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will be sealed today (June 26) as the counting of votes takes place for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states. Counting began at 8 am under heavy security arrangements. The postal ballots are being counted first and then EVMs will be opened. The three Lok Sabha seats which witnessed bypolls include– Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab’s Sangrur, while assembly by-elections were held in Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. 

For the unversed, the polling was held in these five states on July 23. The voter turnout was the highest in Tripura at 76.62 per cent. The bypoll result for four Assembly seats in Tripura -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali– will be declared today. Tripura CM Saha, who contested from Town Bardowali, has to win from the constituency to save his CM post. 

The assembly bypolls were also held in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, Mandar in Jharkhand`s Ranchi district and Atmakuru in Andhra Pradesh.

Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat was vacated after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year and was elected as an MLA, while Rampur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by SP leader Mohd Azam Khan after he also won the recently-concluded state assembly elections. Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Bhagwant Mann who came to power as the state chief minister after the Aam Aadmi Party secured a landslide victory in the recently-held assembly polls in Punjab. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on Bypoll Results 2022:

26 June 2022
10:21 AM

Tripura Assembly by-poll results

BJP leading on three seats - Town Bardowali, Jubarajnagar and Surma; Congress leading on Agartala seat, as per ECI. (ANI)

 

09:55 AM

Jharkhand -Mandar Assembly constituency by-poll counting

Congress leading, BJP trailing on the second spot, after the first round of counting, as per ECI. (ANI)

09:39 AM

UP Lok Sabha bypoll results trends:

SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja is leading by over 767 votes in Rampur while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' is leading by a margin of 2,117 votes from BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali from the Azamgarh seat. (PTI)

09:38 AM

Counting of votes for Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections underway. 

09:36 AM

Counting of bypoll votes in Rampur Lok Sabha constituency underway amid heavy security. 

 

09:35 AM

UP Lok Sabha by-election results

Samajwadi Party's Mohd. Asim Raja leading from Rampur seat, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' of BJP leading from Azamgarh seat, as per Election Commission of India (ANI)

09:33 AM

Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election result

Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) leading, AAP's Gurmail Singh trailing, as per Election Commission of India (ANI)

bypoll resultsbypoll results 2022Lok Sabha bypoll resultsAssembly byelection results

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath