Bypoll results 2022: The fate of many bigwigs including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will be sealed today (June 26) as the counting of votes takes place for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states. Counting began at 8 am under heavy security arrangements. The postal ballots are being counted first and then EVMs will be opened. The three Lok Sabha seats which witnessed bypolls include– Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab’s Sangrur, while assembly by-elections were held in Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.
For the unversed, the polling was held in these five states on July 23. The voter turnout was the highest in Tripura at 76.62 per cent. The bypoll result for four Assembly seats in Tripura -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali– will be declared today. Tripura CM Saha, who contested from Town Bardowali, has to win from the constituency to save his CM post.
The assembly bypolls were also held in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, Mandar in Jharkhand`s Ranchi district and Atmakuru in Andhra Pradesh.
Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat was vacated after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year and was elected as an MLA, while Rampur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by SP leader Mohd Azam Khan after he also won the recently-concluded state assembly elections. Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Bhagwant Mann who came to power as the state chief minister after the Aam Aadmi Party secured a landslide victory in the recently-held assembly polls in Punjab.
Tripura Assembly by-poll results
BJP leading on three seats - Town Bardowali, Jubarajnagar and Surma; Congress leading on Agartala seat, as per ECI. (ANI)
Jharkhand -Mandar Assembly constituency by-poll counting
Congress leading, BJP trailing on the second spot, after the first round of counting, as per ECI. (ANI)
UP Lok Sabha bypoll results trends:
SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja is leading by over 767 votes in Rampur while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' is leading by a margin of 2,117 votes from BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali from the Azamgarh seat. (PTI)
Counting of votes for Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections underway.
Counting of bypoll votes in Rampur Lok Sabha constituency underway amid heavy security.
UP Lok Sabha by-election results
Samajwadi Party's Mohd. Asim Raja leading from Rampur seat, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' of BJP leading from Azamgarh seat, as per Election Commission of India (ANI)
Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election result
Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) leading, AAP's Gurmail Singh trailing, as per Election Commission of India (ANI)
The counting of votes is underway in Barnala.
