Bypoll results 2022: The fate of many bigwigs including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will be sealed today (June 26) as the counting of votes takes place for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states. Counting began at 8 am under heavy security arrangements. The postal ballots are being counted first and then EVMs will be opened. The three Lok Sabha seats which witnessed bypolls include– Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab’s Sangrur, while assembly by-elections were held in Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

For the unversed, the polling was held in these five states on July 23. The voter turnout was the highest in Tripura at 76.62 per cent. The bypoll result for four Assembly seats in Tripura -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali– will be declared today. Tripura CM Saha, who contested from Town Bardowali, has to win from the constituency to save his CM post.

The assembly bypolls were also held in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, Mandar in Jharkhand`s Ranchi district and Atmakuru in Andhra Pradesh.

Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat was vacated after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year and was elected as an MLA, while Rampur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by SP leader Mohd Azam Khan after he also won the recently-concluded state assembly elections. Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Bhagwant Mann who came to power as the state chief minister after the Aam Aadmi Party secured a landslide victory in the recently-held assembly polls in Punjab.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on Bypoll Results 2022: