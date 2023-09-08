Kolkata/Lucknow/Kottayam: The outcomes of the bypolls in seven assembly seats across six states are set to be unveiled on Friday, marking a significant test for the INDIA alliance, the opposition conglomerate, as it faces off against the BJP-led NDA. These results are being closely watched ahead of impending state elections later this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Vote counting is scheduled to commence at 8 AM at designated centres within each respective state. The seven constituencies—Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura—went to the polls on September 5.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Ghosi seat became vacant following the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who subsequently joined the BJP. The INDIA alliance rallied in the Ghosi constituency, where voter turnout reached approximately 50.77 per cent. In Jharkhand's Dumri, voter participation stood at an impressive 64.84 per cent out of 2.98 lakh eligible voters.

Among the seven seats, three were held by the BJP (Dhanpur, Bageshwar, and Dhupguri), while the SP (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), JMM (Dumri), and the Congress (Puthuppally) held one each.

In Uttarakhand, for the Bageshwar assembly bypoll, District Magistrate Anuradha Pal announced that counting will be conducted with 130 polling personnel at 14 tables. The Bageshwar seat became vacant following the passing of MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das earlier this year.

In Jharkhand, the INDIA alliance and NDA candidates await the results of the Dumri assembly bypolls. The counting center is situated at Krishi Bazar Samiti, Pachambha, in Giridih district, with over 70 officials overseeing 24 rounds of counting to ensure fairness. A joint security force, comprising the Central Armed Police Force and various Jharkhand police units, has been deployed.

In Tripura, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken measures to ensure transparent counting for both Boxanagar and Dhanpur seats, with the counting venue being Sonamura Girls' HS School. The tight security measures have been put in place for a smooth process.

In West Bengal's Dhupguri, personnel from the central armed police forces and state police are safeguarding the strong room located on the second campus of North Bengal University in Jalpaiguri. This by-election witnessed around 76 per cent of 2.6 lakh eligible voters exercising their franchise.

Kerala is also anxiously awaiting the results of the Puthuppally bypoll, where the UDF and LDF engaged in a fierce contest to fill the seat vacated by the late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy. The constituency, situated in the southern Kottayam district, witnessed intense campaigning, making the September 5 by-election a matter of prestige for both ruling and opposition fronts in the state.

Vote counting in Puthuppally will commence at 8:00 AM at the special counting station in Baselius College. The initial tally will include postal and service ballots, with electronic voting machine votes counted in 13 rounds. The total number of booths in Puthuppally was 182.