Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Kerala on August 24: Election Commission

New Delhi: Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats, one each in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, will be held on August 24, the Election Commission announced on Thursday (July 30, 2020).

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on August 6, the last date of nomination is August 13. The polls will be held on August 24 and the counting of votes will be held the same evening.

The EC has directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that COVID-19 prevention measures are complied with while preparing for the elections.

The bypolls were necessitated following the death of MPs Beni Prasad Verma from UP and MP Veerendra Kumar from Kerala.

While Verma's term was till July, 2022, Kumar's term was to end in April, 2022.