CA exams

CA exams 2021: ICAI releases revised schedule of Chartered Accountant Examinations, check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India had postponed the CA exams in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CA exams 2021: ICAI releases revised schedule of Chartered Accountant Examinations, check here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the revised schedule of the CA exams it had postponed in April in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as per an announcement on Saturday (June 5, 2021), the Institute said that the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old & New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz, Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) of May 2021 Examinations will now be conducted from July first week.

The exams will be held between July 5 and July 20 from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Check the detailed revised schedule below: 

CA-exams-2021
Chartered-Accountant-Examinations-2021

The candidates have been advised to stay in touch with ICAI's official website at www.icai.org

