CAA 2019 Implemented From Today: Eligibility Criterion, Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online

The Central government on Monday officially issued regulations for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, clearing the path for the enactment of the law. After the official notification of CAA, the government has launched the online portal (indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in) for citizenship applications. This user-friendly platform enables Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Parsis who are seeking refuge from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to apply for Indian citizenship under CAA 2019. The complete process to apply for citizenship using the website is detailed below:

Who Are Eligible To Apply?

1. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 has opened avenues Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Parsis who are fleeing persecution or seeking refuge from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under CAA 2019.

2. Individuals belonging to the above-mentioned religious communities who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, can apply for citizenship under the CAA. This provision is particularly relevant for those who have been residing in the country for a substantial period.

A Step-By-Step Guide To Applying For Indian Citizenship

User Registration:

1. Visit the official website: indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in.

2. Click on "Click To Submit Application For Indian Citizenship under CAA 2019."

- Enter your mobile number, CAPTCHA code, and proceed to the next page.

3. On the following page, enter your email ID, name, and CAPTCHA code and click on the submit button.

4. Check your email and mobile for OTP (One Time Password). Enter the OTPs and verify them. Re-enter the CAPTCHA code for additional verification.

5. Once the verification is successful, your user registration is complete.

Online Application:

1. Open the login window and enter your email ID or mobile number, along with the CAPTCHA code. Click on "Continue."

2. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number now enter the OTP and re-enter the CAPTCHA code. Click on "Verify and Proceed."

3. After successful verification, the option "Click Here to Initiate Fresh Application" will appear.

4. Answer 8 to 11 questions about the applicant's background, including pre-2014 residence, place of origin, and duration of stay. Respond to questions with a "Yes" or "No" by selecting the appropriate option.

5. Under the provisions of CAA 2019, click on "Accept & Submit" for Naturalisation.

6. Fill in all required details, including current address, family information, and any criminal cases if applicable.

7.Upload necessary documents as specified. Make the required online payment as per the guidelines.

8. After completing all steps, click on "Submit" to apply for citizenship under CAA 2019.

By following these instructions, you can successfully navigate the online application process for Indian citizenship.

Support and Assistance

For any difficulties or queries during the application process, individuals can reach out to support.ctznoci@mha.gov.in. Additionally, official contact information for MHA officials is provided on the website for further assistance.