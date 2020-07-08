Cabinet approves development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes for urban migrants, poor

New Delhi: Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday (July 8) approved an extension of the time limit for availing the benefits of "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana" for beneficiaries by three months, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Addressing media persons, Javdekar said, "migrant labourers were also included at a later stage, to receive benefits under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, they are receiving free ration now, if they return to their workplaces, they will continue to get it."

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 81 crore people were given free food in the last 3 months. Every month 15 kg of grains were given per person, he said, adding "Today, it was approved to continue the scheme for the next 5 months."

"Under this scheme, 120 lakh tonnes of food grains were first given, now 20 million tonnes of grains will be given. This is the first time since independence that the government has planned to give free ration to such a large population for 8 months," Prakash Javadekar said.

Other key decisions taken today are:

-The government also extended the free cylinder scheme from June to September.

-The government will fill the provident fund of those with a salary up to Rs 15000.

-The cabinet has decided to rent 1 lakh 8 thousand flats built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to migrant laborers.

-The cabinet approves capital infusion Rs 12,450 crore for three Public Sector General Insurance Companies – Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited (including Rs 2,500 crore infused in FY)

-The Cabinet approves the development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (AHRCs) for urban migrants / poor as a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban.

-The Cabinet approves extension of EPF contribution 24% (12% employees share and 12% employers share) for another 3 months from June to August 2020 under PMGKY/Aatmanirbhar Bharat; with a total estimated expenditure of Rs.4,860 crore, the move will benefit over 72 lakh employees

-The Cabinet approves extension of time limit for availing the benefits of "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana" for Ujjwala beneficiaries by three months w.e.f. 01.07.2020; PMGKY aims to provide a safety net to the poor and vulnerable who had been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

-In view of the need for continuous support to the poor and needy, the Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana – allocation of additional foodgrain for further five months from July to November 2020.

-So far, about 74.3 crore beneficiaries have been covered in April and 74.75 crore beneficiaries have been covered in May and about 64.72 crore beneficiaries in June 2020.