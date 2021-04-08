LIVE: No lockdown, need to work on war footing, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 8) said that there will be no lockdown. He said that there is a need to work on war footing again to fight against the pandemic.

PM Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers on the current COVID-19 situation.

"A challenging situation is emerging again. I request you all to give your suggestions to tackle the COVID-19 situation," he said.

The prime minister also announced that a "Tika Utsav" would be observed from April 11 to 14.

"11th to 14th April can be observed as 'Tika (vaccination) Utsav' for COVID-19 vaccination," he said.

PM Modi's address comes after India recorded 1,26,789 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,29,28,574.

As per the Health Ministry data released at 8 AM on Thursday (April 8), 685 deaths and 59,258 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours. The active caseload has reached 9,10,319 while the death toll stands at 1,66,862 in the country.

