Govind Ram Meghwal

Caller demands Rs 70 lakh from Rajasthan Minister, threatens to do THIS if not fulfilled

Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal received a threat call from an unidentified caller on Tuesday demanding for Rs 70 lakh.

Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Govind Ram Meghwal, Rajasthan Minister of Disaster and Relief management, received a threat call demanding for Rs 70 lakh on Tuesday (June 8). The minister is currently residing at a resort in Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. As per a PTI report, the anonymous called dialed the minister and asked him to provide a whopping Rs 70 lakh, threatening him with harsh consequences if he failed to do so.

"The caller identified himself as a member of SOPU gang and threatened the minister. He demanded Rs 70 lakh from Meghwal and also issued a threat to his family members who live in Bikaner," SP (Bikaner) Gaurav Yadav told PTI.

Inspector-General of Police (Bikaner) Omprakash has registered a case based on the threat call. "We have identified the caller. The matter is being probed further," he informed PTI. Further details are awaited from the police.

(With agency inputs)

