'Can Surely Dance Well': PM Modi On German Ambassador Grooving To 'Naatu Naatu'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 20, 2023) heaped praise on the dance show put up by German ambassador Philipp Ackermann to the Oscar-winning "Naatu Naatu" song. Taking to his official Twitter account, PM Modi called it the "colours and flavours of India".

"Germans can surely dance and dance well!," he said while replying to Ackermann's tweet after the diplomat posted the video of the dance.

Earlier on March 18, Ackermann had shared the video of him and his team dancing to India's Oscar-winning song.

"Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated Naatu Naatu's victory at Oscar in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!" he had tweeted.

95th Academy Awards: 'Naatu Naatu' scripts Oscars history, wins Best Original Song

Last week, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster "RRR" scripted history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for "Naatu Naatu".

In the category, the Telugu song was nominated alongside 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu', composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

"RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt) is a pre-independence fictional story and follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) -- in the 1920s.

'Jai Ho' from the 2008 British film 'Slumdog Millionaire', directed by Danny Boyle, was the first Hindi song to win an Academy Award in the Best Original Score and Original Song categories. It was composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar.