Aligarh Muslim University

Case filed against 1,200 AMU students for violating Section 144 during anti-Citizenship Act protests

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered a case against 1,200 students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for violating the CrPC Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The students had organised a candle march without permission on December 23 in solidarity with those who have lost their lives in the protests.

On December 15, clashes broke out between the police and the students protesting against the citizenship law. The police fired tear gas shells outside the AMU after protestors pelted stone on them.

Since the enactment of the CAA, which grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital. The AMU has been shut down till January 5, 2020, in the wake of these protests.

