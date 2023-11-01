'Cash For Query': Mahua Moitra To Appear Before Parliamentary Ethics Committee Tomorrow

All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra will appear before the Ethics Committee of Parliament tomorrow in the cash for query case. Moitra will appear before the committee at 11 am. According to Zee News sources, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant will present their arguments before the committee in connection with the case.

Mahua Moitra has also demanded from the committee that the businessman Hiranandani should be cross-examined. Moitra has written a letter to the Ethics Committee claiming that the parliamentary committees have no right to investigate criminal cases.

On the other hand, Nishikant Dubey said that the allegations on Mahua Moitra are much more 'serious' than the 2005 cash-for-query scam case. The BJP MP, who wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Moitra took bribes from Dubai-based businessman Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament, said that MPs have been suspended in the past for asking questions for Rs 10,000 in the Parliament. According to reports, Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha portal was logged in 47 times from Dubai.

On the other hand, other serious allegations have surfaced against Moitra. According to sources, the TMC MP made 14 foreign trips as an MP, accounts of which were not given to Parliament. According to Zee News sources, the Speaker's office was not informed about these visits.

Mahua Moitra travelled to the UK on 10 May 2022, UAE on 20 November 22, the USA on 13 May 2023, France on 13 June 2023, UAE on 11 August 2023, and France on 1 September 2023. Her other foreign trips included the UK on 13 February 2019, the USA on September 2, 2019, Bangladesh on 8 October 2019, the UK on 12 January 2020, the USA on 13 February 2020, Nepal on 6 March 2020, the UK on 1 October 2020 and UAE on 7 November 2021.