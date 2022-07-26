NewsIndia
CAT 2022 BIG Update: Exam on Nov 27, registration to begin soon at iimcat.ac.in, check schedule

The application process for CAT 2022 exam is expected to begin on August 3, scroll down for more details and exam schedule.

Jul 26, 2022

CAT 2022 BIG Update: Exam on Nov 27, registration to begin soon at iimcat.ac.in, check schedule

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022. As per the latest media reports, the official notification for CAT 2022 will be issued on July 31 and the CAT 2022 official website will go live on August 3. Candidates will be able to apply for CAT 2022 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in once the registration process commences. 

CAT 2022 Important Dates

  • Release of CAT 2022 official notification: July 31
  • CAT 2022 official website: August 1
  • CAT 2022 Application process: August 3
  • CAT  2022 exam date: November 27

"CAT 2022 will be held on November 27, the advertisement regarding this will be released on July 31. The official website will go live on August 1, the website will have details of application process, exam date, admit card release date." CAT Convener Prof Ashis Mishra told Careers360. According to the CAT Convener, the application process is likely to commence on August 3. 

CAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for CAT 2022 should complete a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. SC/ ST/ PwD students should have at least 45 per cent from a recognised university.

CAT is conducted for admission to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating B-Schools across the country. The scores is used for admission to postgraduate and fellow Management programmes at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam.

