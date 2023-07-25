trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640282
Caught On Cam: Patwari Swallows Rs 5000 Bribe After Spotting Lokayukta Cops In MP's Katni

A video of a patwari of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh's Katni swallowing bribe money is going viral on social media

Katni (MP): A patwari of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh's Katni allegedly swallowed money he had taken as bribe after he saw a team of the Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE) on Monday, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said to PTI that the incident happened when patwari Gajendra Singh took Rs 5000 as bribe in his private office as part of a trap. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

 “A villager from Barkheda had complained to us saying Singh was demanding a bribe. After he took the money, the patwari noticed the SPE team and gulped down the money. He was taken to a hospital where doctors said he was fine,” the official said. He said that a case has been filed against him and further investigation was going on.


