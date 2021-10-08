Caught on camera: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at DM at PAC guest house

New Delhi: Another video of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was detained on Monday while trying to reach Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh to visit the kin of the victims there, has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the Congress leader can be seen lashing out at an official at Sitapur PAC guest house where she was detained. According to the reports, the person at which Priyanka Gandhi is raising her voice is the District Magistrate of the area.

The video capture Priyanka in all her fury. “I will not going to disrupt everything. I will only meet those people. I will give you my plan, but I am not having any discussion with you because you represent the government that is completely undemocratic and has completely failed,” she told the official.

Watch the video here:

#CaughtOnCamera: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at DM at PAC guest house pic.twitter.com/ObLKKwSAOI — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, another video of the Congress General Secretary sweeping a room with a broom as a token of protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence had gone viral on social media.

Even that video was of a room at the Sitapur PAC headquarters, where Priyanka was detained. The room was apparently dirty and the Congress leader can be seen sweeping it with a broom.

After consistent efforts, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were finally able to meet the families of the deceased farmers on Wednesday and promised them all assistance. They arrived in Lakhimpur after the Uttar Pradesh government allowed them to visit the violence-hit district.

Live TV