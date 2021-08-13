हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBI

CBI arrests SDMC's Additional Director (Education dept.) for demanding and accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

Searches are being conducted today at the official and residential premises of the accused at Delhi.

CBI arrests SDMC&#039;s Additional Director (Education dept.) for demanding and accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Surender Kr Bhaduria, an Additional Director, Education Department, Civic Center, SDMC, New Delhi for demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh from the complainant.

A case was registered on a complaint against the Additional Director, Education Department, Civic Center, SDMC, Delhi. It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 20 lakh from the complainant in lieu of helping him and getting free from all agencies including Court, Vigilance & ACB, GNCTD in an FIR which was registered against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Department for financial irregularities in SDMC.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 2 lakh as part payment (first installment).

Searches are being conducted today at the official and residential premises of the accused at Delhi.

The arrested accused will be produced in the Designated Court, Delhi.

