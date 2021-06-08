हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBI

CBI books FCI official Kishor Meena in disproportionate assets case

A CBI official said that the agency registered a case against Meena on the allegations of illicit enrichment to the tune of Rs 2.93 crore during December 2, 2016 to May 29, 2021. He said that the agency conducted searches at 13 locations in Bhopal, Vidisha, Khandwa, Jhabua, Narsingpur, Jabalpur, Nanded and Jalgaon including at the premises of contractors and private persons.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has registered a case of disproportionate assets against Kishor Meena, Assistant Grade-I officer of FCI posted at Divisional Office in Madhya Pradesh`s Bhopal and carried out searches at 13 locations.

The official said that the case has been registered on the basis of information collected during investigation of another case related to alleged bribery, wherein four Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials including the said Assistant Grade-I officer were arrested. "During the searches at the premises of accused in the said case of bribery, cash of Rs 3.01 crore was recovered," he said.

The officer said that in the earlier case registered on the allegations of bribery, the four arrested persons including Divisional Manager, Manager (Accounts), Manager (Security) and Meena were remanded to police custody. The Divisional Manager and the two Managers were sent to judicial custody, the official said.

Meena was produced before the Special Judge, CBI cases, Bhopal on Tuesday and remanded to police custody till June 10, he added.

